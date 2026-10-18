As cash builds up on their balance sheets, senior miners are considering their options.

One thing they’re watching closely is the drill results of successful explorers. The more metal a given explorer finds, the higher the odds that a cash-rich senior will swoop in with a compelling offer.

The following explorer is becoming this kind of takeover candidate. It’s up about 200% since it joined our Portfolio, and — based on its most recent batch of drill results — that might be just the beginning.

The details: