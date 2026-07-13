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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
19h

Considering the enormous amount of Deep State "paper" manipulation of the commodities markets (to drive prices lower) the results are still going to be excellent!

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MT Black's avatar
MT Black
20h

Earnings compared to quarter 2 of 2025 should be much better.......

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