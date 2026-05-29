Frequently, a small miner will be bought out for a modest premium to its recent price but a big discount to its all-time high. That means some shareholders make a reasonable profit, while others end up with a loss.

But not in this case. The first of our copper miners to be bought out is at an all-time high, meaning every single person who bought it from its first day as a public company to today's close is up, in many cases by several hundred percent. Here’s the anonymized chart:

This deal was announced back in February and will be consummated soon. Which leaves us with a couple of choices:

Should we sell some or all of this position, or wait to receive shares of the acquirer?

Should we hold the acquirer’s shares long-term? Put another way, should the acquirer be added to this newsletter’s list of recommended copper miners?

Let’s see: