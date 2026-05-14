Gold, silver, and oil have been hogging the commodities headlines lately, but copper might actually be the most dramatic story. As the following graphic illustrates, the metal’s price is up about 50% since Jan 3, 2023 (coincidentally, the exact day this newsletter went live). And the world’s mines are currently producing 3 million tons less than industry consumes each year — hence the rising price.

The result? Nice upward arcs for the stocks of copper miners and explorers. Here’s the gain/loss column for our Portfolio’s copper stocks. (Thanks to Excelsior Prosperity’s Shad Marquitz for several of these.)

Keep Buying

With the world busily electrifying, copper’s future looks as bright as its recent past. So continue to acquire these stocks opportunistically, on corrections or via low-ball bids, dollar cost averaging, and put writing.

Precious Metals M&A Boom Accelerates

While copper is quietly doing its thing, the gold and silver miners are noisily buying each other out. This week, two of our Portfolio stocks announced major acquisitions.

One of our royalty companies is buying its biggest-ever royalty from one of our explorers: