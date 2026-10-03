Let’s start with France, where a decade of mass immigration has validated the warning “Import the Third World, become the Third World.”

This is happening today:

The political faction that views the above as positive is known as the “red/green alliance.” From a recently published research paper:

The Emerging Red-Green Alliance: Where Political Islam Meets the Radical Left Abstract: No matter how unlikely it may seem, radical Leftists and Islamists have come closer in recent years. Drawing on substantial ideological interchange, and operating at both state and non-state levels, the two movements are building a Common Front against the United States and its allies. In this article, we use framing theory to examine the contemporary convergence of political Islam and the radical Left. Both radical Leftists and Islamists have utilized the master frame of anti-globalization/anti-capitalism and the master frame of anti-colonialism/anti-imperialism to elicit support from the widest possible range of people. The emerging Red-Green alliance presents a complex challenge that will require careful attention from U.S. and European policymakers.

Uncontrolled Deficits

Recent French governments have tried to reduce public spending by, for instance, raising the retirement age from the current 62(!) to a still extremely generous 64. The streets immediately erupted with violent protests by citizens unwilling to accept the change, leading the authorities to cave.

The result: French government deficits are out of control, and debt has risen to US (i.e., horrendous) levels relative to GDP:

From Politico:

French debt hits 119% of GDP PARIS — France accrued nearly €3.6 trillion in debt amounting to 119% of gross domestic product as of the end of June, national statistics agency Insee said Tuesday. The figures were released as pessimism mounts over the future of the French economy, whose debt levels are starting to get closer to those of Italy and Greece — two of the eurozone’s most indebted countries — while growth stagnates. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said earlier this month that he plans to propose savings worth €54 billion in the 2027 budget, which will be formally unveiled on Thursday. Lecornu has pledged to bring the budget deficit — the difference between what a country spends and collect in taxes every year — down to 5% of the GDP next year, but it’s unclear if his minority government will be able to muster enough support for its spending plans.

Bond Markets Panic

Unlike the US, France lacks the “exorbitant privilege” of a global reserve currency. Thus unable to control its own monetary policy, it is powerless to manage long-term interest rates, which — after years of relative stability — are now spiking:

Euro Death Spiral?

Now the questions are:

Who in their right mind would lend money to a country that’s descending simultaneously into civil war and financial chaos?

How can a country that can’t function without access to credit…function when credit evaporates?

How can the euro continue as a viable currency (i.e., a store of value, medium of exchange, unit of account) if the main countries backing it have lost the support of global capital?

The answers: No one; it can’t; and it won’t. Seriously, keep stacking.