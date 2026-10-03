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HENRI DOUVRY's avatar
HENRI DOUVRY
Oct 3

And these countries claim that they’re worried that Putin will invade them? If they asked Putin to annex them I’m sure he would turn them down.

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Protect & Survive's avatar
Protect & Survive
Oct 3

Don't worry, the City/BIS has it under control. Think back to 2013 in Cyprus. "Understanding 2026 requires understanding 1957. Understanding 1957 requires understanding why an economist named Paul Einzig, stumbling upon a peculiar arrangement in London banking houses, was explicitly asked by multiple bankers to remain silent. His discovery was not of fraud, not of crime in any conventional sense, but of something more disturbing: the emergence of a monetary authority that answered to no government, that created value through pure ledger entry, that had effectively privatised the sovereign power of money creation."

"Einzig persisted. His 1960 reporting on what became known as the Eurodollar market represented one of those rare moments when the veil lifts briefly before being stitched back into place." https://www.theburningplatform.com/2026/10/03/how-offshore-ledgers-quietly-annexed-the-future/

Privatise the profits - socialise the losses. It's been a long road. "In the Cayman Islands data centre, the transactions continue. $4.7 trillion on that March afternoon was not anomalous. It was routine. Daily flows through offshore dollar markets exceed the GDP of most nations, created by private agreement, circulating beyond oversight, determining the allocation of resources while remaining invisible to democratic accountability."

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