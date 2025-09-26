Among the most interesting and frustrating types of mineral deposits are those that contain a lot of metal but can only become viable mines if several other things happen. For example, the price of the metal must rise sufficiently to justify high upfront mine construction costs. And drilling has to continue to grow the resource. And crucial permits must be granted within a reasonable timeframe. If every piece falls into place, you’ve got a massive winner. But if any piece fails, you’re looking at a total loss.

Since each part of the above plan takes time, early investors frequently end up waiting for years, if not decades, for a resolution. For most of this time, the company has little to report beyond the occasional drill hole and/or capital raise. So it’s a seriously boring holding.

One of these stocks has been sitting quietly in our Portfolio since 2023. But the wait might finally be ending. Here’s an excerpt from the original write-up: