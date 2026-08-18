Gold and silver were down sequentially in this year’s second quarter, but still way up year over year. The result was another batch of quarterly results that rank in most miners’ top two or three.

Here’s one that illustrates a common story in the mining space these days: Falling production is more than offset by still-high gold and silver prices, leading to strong earnings growth and near-record cash flow.

And what does a miner do when production is down, but cash flow is up? It fixes the production shortfall with a big acquisition.