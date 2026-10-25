John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino’s Substack

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William's avatar
William
1d

That’s a good plan John! Thanks for your work. I appreciate your advice!

Keep up the great work.

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Harold Shaeffer's avatar
Harold Shaeffer
1d

It is articles like this that keeps me reading you, John. Plus, stay confident in my precious metals investments. Thank you.

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