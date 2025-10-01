September’s Monthly Portfolio Review has a new format. Instead of multiple pages of charts, links, and videos, the focus going forward will be on the returns the Portfolio is generating and the trades I made in the past month to protect profits and minimize risk.

In other words, now that we’re definitely in a commodities bull market and (as a result) we own a bunch of winners, let’s talk about how to ride this thing to market-beating, life-changing gains.

Great Times For Commodities

For a glimpse of what a bull market looks like, check out the gold/silver miners versus the (comparatively pathetic) broader averages:

Then scroll through the following Portfolio. Note that in several categories, including royalty companies and gold/silver ETFs, all the stocks are up, some dramatically. That’s what the talking heads mean when they say “A rising tide lifts all boats.”

Welcome to the 100% Club