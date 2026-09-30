It had to happen eventually. Debt is piling up everywhere, while yet another pointless war disrupts the global energy supply chain.

The bond markets, as a result, are revolting. No one wants to lend money in such a chaotic market, so interest rates aren't just rising; they’re spiking. The U.S. 10-year Treasury note’s yield pierced 5% in late September and hasn’t looked back:

This translates into 7.5% mortgages, which could trigger the long-prophesied housing crash.

But soaring interest rates are not just a U.S. story. Japan’s 10-year Treasury yield has risen from zero to 3% in the past few years, while France (once a pillar of European financial stability) is suddenly just as ugly as its developed-world peers:

Commodities Crosscurrents

The combination of rising interest rates (deflationary) and energy supply chain disruptions (inflationary) has created some crosscurrents in the commodities complex, with gold and silver correcting while oil, copper, and uranium have held up reasonably well.

The result was a modest correction for our Portfolio in September. But keep things in context:

Portfolio

Despite September’s correction, most of our stocks are still up nicely. In other words, they’re not cheap yet. So keep accumulating opportunistically via low-ball bids, dollar-cost averaging, and put writing.