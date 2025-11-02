Gold and silver have had such great runs in the past year that a correction was inevitable. And in October, it arrived, slicing around 10% from each metal’s price.

But the pain was limited to precious metals. Copper and uranium, having suffered through corrections earlier this year, finished October on a positive note.

In our Portfolio, the precious metals correction pulled a few gold/silver miners out of the 100% club, while the continuing bull market in copper and uranium added a few doubles. The net effect: 25 out of 66 recommendations have at least 100% gains, up from 22 in September.