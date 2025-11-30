Now that was fun. Silver blew through its previous all-time highs in November, with the month’s final trading day being so spectacular that the CME Group — where a lot of silver futures contracts trade — closed for a while because of, ahem, “cooling system” issues.

Silver wasn’t alone, as most other commodities finished on a high note. From CNBC’s one-month futures:

Our Portfolio is Very Happy

Pretty much everything associated with gold, silver, or copper was up on the month, while uranium miners held their previous gains. Only oil was weak, which gives us some contrarian plays to diversify into.

Twenty-six of our 63 positions (including the “Removed From Portfolio” list) are in the 100% club, having doubled or more since their inclusion.