Now that was a month to remember. Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company — and the “central bank” of the AI boom — imploded when its CEO, Jensen Huang, was caught doing a whole range of questionable things.

A bursting AI bubble would would be profoundly deflationary, so gold, silver, copper, and most other commodities fell in response.

But It Was All a Dream

Unstoppable NVDA stock? Jensen Huang is back, and Nvidia is eyeing 75% revenue growth in FY 2028. (MSN) - Nvidia (NVDA) is heading into a new chapter after co-founder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang was reinstated as president and CEO on Nov. 23, just 11 days after his resignation sent shockwaves through the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. The dramatic reversal removes one of the biggest uncertainties that had weighed on the stock and puts Nvidia’s iconic founder back at the helm as the company enters another potentially explosive phase of AI infrastructure growth. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s latest results indicate that its underlying business remained remarkably strong even during the leadership turmoil. The company reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of about $115.8 billion, up 103% year-over-year (YoY), while data center revenue surged 110% to $107.6 billion. More importantly, Nvidia has raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to approximately 75%, up from its previous 70% forecast. The stronger outlook reflects sustained customer demand and increased supply, while the rapid ramp of Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform provides another major growth driver.

Good News For Commodities?

AI is now free to resume its data center build-out. Meanwhile, debt is soaring in most developed countries, and streets are ablaze with civil unrest in many of them. All the pieces, in short, remain in place for rising inflation and financial instability, and, eventually, a currency reset that takes precious metals and many industrial commodities to dramatic new highs.

Is There a Lesson in November’s Chaos?

There is indeed: Ignore market gyrations and let the currency death spiral play out. When high-quality Portfolio stocks go down, use low-ball bids, dollar-cost averaging, and put writing to acquire more of them at favorable prices.

Despite the occassional speed bump (like the past month) better times are coming for gold, silver, copper, uranium, natural gas, and maybe oil.

Now about our Portfolio…