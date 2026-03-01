Let’s start with a chart. Well played, silver stackers!

As for what happens next, consider this X post from commodities analyst Willem Middelkoop:

One day the route to Physical will be closed for many



Then, the larger crowd of retail investors will discover gold and silver stocks, who will be never ‘sold out’

February’s Portfolio action was consistent with Willem’s quote. The 100% club (i.e., recommended stocks or options that have at least doubled since inclusion) expanded to 37, or 55% of 66 overall positions. And the distribution broadened, as copper stocks joined the commodities bull market.