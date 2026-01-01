Silver just capped off an epic year with an absolutely insane final week. It spiked into the $80s(!) on December 28th, then crashed to the low $70s the following day, leaving rumors of busted banks and defaulting exchanges in its wake.

The metal’s full-year 2025 gain was 172%, its best since the legendary 1970s.

An ounce of silver now buys a barrel of oil, for only the second time on record:

And that’s at the paper price. The world’s physical metals exchanges didn’t correct this week and are holding in the mid-$80 per ounce range. Could this be the moment when physical commodities finally begin to set prices? Let the panic buying begin!

Gold and copper, meanwhile, had volatile but ultimately good Decembers…

…enabling our commodity portfolios to outperform pretty much every major benchmark. The 100% club (made up of Portfolio stocks that have doubled since being recommended) is up to 30, or 42% of total recommendations. And the 200%+ club now has six members.

Portfolio