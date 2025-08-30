Few things in life are more fun than placing a recklessly large bet on an out-of-favor investment thesis and seeing the bet pay off bigly.

Consider the following: The broad stock market, represented by the S&P 500, is currently at an all-time high. But year-to-date, gold mining stocks, represented by the GDX large-cap miner ETF, have left “the market” in the dust.

Congratulations, gold bugs and commodities bulls. Events are proving you right.

There’s a lot more to say, but the past month’s headlines tell the tale perfectly:

Macro/Sector News

Gold & Silver Are Starting to Break Out

Mining's Once in a 50 Year Opportunity to Outshine

Harvard endowment fund takes $218M bet on gold and bitcoin combined in first-ever positions

India may remove limits on gold ETFs in pension investments, supercharging investment demand

3 Reasons Infrastructure is Hot as Silver & Copper Heat Up

Why gold may soon surge to $4,400

For First Time in Nearly 30 Years, Foreign Central Banks Hold More Gold Than U.S. Treasuries

Fed rate cuts will stoke inflation, so invest in alternative and non-U.S. assets – JP Morgan’s Kelly

Trump can bully the Fed but he can’t bully the bond markets

The Mar-a-Lago Accord Confirmed: Miran Brings Trump's Reset To The Fed

Saudi Central Bank buys $40 million in SLV and silver miners

RBC Makes 5 Crucial Observations on Gold Miners

US announces US$1 billion to secure critical mineral supply

The (spectacular) silver market

Barrick earnings beat on strong gold, copper output, higher prices

Government Sold $724 Billion of Treasuries this Week, Debt Hits $37.0 Trillion. Getting Ready for the Fed’s Shift to T-Bills

A Comprehensive Bullish Case For Gold Mining Stocks

Don’t Miss the Silver Streak

Portfolio Company News