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john galt's avatar
john galt
7h

Exactly the reason I got out of my African PM stocks about a year ago when the first rumblings of confiscation began. I put the proceeds into Australian, Canadian, and American stocks, which have treated me well. While the Aussies and Canadians are increasingly woke and progressive, they will be slower to pull the same takeovers. However, if the present economic trajectory continues into a recession or worse, would expect them to follow suit, especially if the Africans succeed. No such thing as a politician satisfied with their take of pilfered funds.

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Silver Dominion's avatar
Silver Dominion
6h

This article clearly shows a reality that many investors underestimate: the state is always the stronger player than a company. When it comes to money or strategic resources (like gold), the rules can change practically overnight.

What Burkina Faso is doing is not an exception — it’s a pattern. As soon as a project starts generating more profit, the government wants a bigger share. For investors, this means one thing: the biggest risk is often not geological or operational, but political.

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