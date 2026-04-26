One of our Portfolio companies just reported great earnings. Which doesn’t narrow down the field. Most of these companies are crushing it, as rising commodities prices beget massive cash flow.

But this particular miner combined strong earnings with an unexpected lowering of future production guidance. Investors ignored the former and focused on the latter, sending the stock down by 10% on the day.

The lesson: Markets are forward-looking and tend to punish future disappointments more aggressively than they reward current success.

How should we respond?