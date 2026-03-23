John Rubino's Substack

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Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
1hEdited

The examples offered are worth noting but I for one have no doubt a secular turning point is imminent not just another interim cycle. Present precious metal prices offer a remarkable opportunity to position for the global fiat currency calamity which will likely play out over the next 10 years or more. Of course prices could go lower but if you are invested in financially strong, well managed mining firms this interim swing really isn't worthy of concern. As John notes, even after the sharp pullback margins are very healthy.

Worth noting longer term, history informs us that mining margins eventually get squeezed even as a precious metals bull market proceeds. Consider royalty companies to gain considerable insulation from that eventuality.

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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
40m

NOTHING FUNDAMENTAL has changed - only turbo-charged by Trump's Folly.

What this little "episode" demonstrates is how quickly SNAFUs can turn into FUBARs in a Fourth Turning - and provides some inkling of what the "fallout" from SHTF Day will actually look like.

Also - the value of liquidity - now and at every point going forward.

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