Mining is Hard: Rising Oil Squeezes Margins
These are turbulent times, especially for the gold miners whose profit margins are bouncing all over the place. Here’s a brief X exchange that puts the last few weeks in context:
The Lesson
Two things can be true at the same time: Gold miners have indeed been squeezed by recent price action in oil and gold. But their current profit margin of $2,600 per ounce remains wide enough to produce massive free cash flow.
One more true thing: The current war will eventually end, with both combatants and spectators in even worse financial shape. Central banks will have no choice but to ease aggressively, thus hastening the end of the fiat currency experiment.
No one knows what the next few months will bring. But the next few years are pretty clear.
The examples offered are worth noting but I for one have no doubt a secular turning point is imminent not just another interim cycle. Present precious metal prices offer a remarkable opportunity to position for the global fiat currency calamity which will likely play out over the next 10 years or more. Of course prices could go lower but if you are invested in financially strong, well managed mining firms this interim swing really isn't worthy of concern. As John notes, even after the sharp pullback margins are very healthy.
Worth noting longer term, history informs us that mining margins eventually get squeezed even as a precious metals bull market proceeds. Consider royalty companies to gain considerable insulation from that eventuality.
NOTHING FUNDAMENTAL has changed - only turbo-charged by Trump's Folly.
What this little "episode" demonstrates is how quickly SNAFUs can turn into FUBARs in a Fourth Turning - and provides some inkling of what the "fallout" from SHTF Day will actually look like.
Also - the value of liquidity - now and at every point going forward.