After the big mining conferences, there's often a torrent of CEO interview posts. These are extremely useful; when a good interviewer asks the right questions, the answers can be the closest the rest of us get to inside information.

Two big batches of interviews just dropped, from Soar Financially and KE Report:

7 Company Interviews From This Week 7 NCAU.V, PA.V, AMX.V, AZT.V, BYN.V, ASCU.TO, KLDC.V

Major exploration updates, development milestones, and a key copper sector acquisition highlight this week’s interviews across gold, silver, and copper companies.

The KE Report

Mar 15, 2026

This week’s company interviews covered a wide range of catalysts across the resource sector - from expanding drill programs and high-grade discoveries to permitting milestones and a major copper acquisition. We discuss updates from Newcore Gold (TSX.V: NCAU), Palamina (TSX.V: PA), Amex Exploration (TSX.V: AMX), Aztec Minerals (TSX.V: AZT), Banyan Gold (TSX.V: BYN), Arizona Sonoran Copper (TSX: ASCU), and Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSX.V: KLDC). Each company shared new developments that could drive exploration growth, project advancement, or strategic value creation in the months ahead.

Newcore Gold – Expanding the Enchi Gold Project

High-grade drill results and an expanded program ahead of the PFS

Recent drilling continues to return higher-grade zones that could enhance the overall grade profile of the Enchi Gold Project.

The current 45,000 meter drill program is expected to be upsized , targeting both resource growth and higher-grade structures.

A Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) is expected soon, marking a key step toward development.

Interview Link:

https://www.kereport.com/2026/03/09/newcore-gold-enchi-gold-project-update-high-grade-gold-drill-results-45000-meter-drill-program-to-be-upsized-pfs-coming-soon/

Palamina – Colt Silver Spin-Out and Peru Exploration Plans

Unlocking value through a silver spin-out while advancing gold projects

Palamina plans to spin out the Colt Silver Project , creating a separate silver exploration company.

The move allows Palamina to maintain focus on its Peruvian gold exploration portfolio .

Management outlines the 2026 exploration strategy across multiple gold projects.

Interview Link:

https://www.kereport.com/2026/03/10/palamina-colt-silver-spin-out-details-2026-work-programs-on-peru-gold-assets/

Amex Exploration – Perron Project Nearing Major Milestones

Bulk sample permit imminent and feasibility work advancing

A bulk sample permit is expected soon , an important step toward potential development.

Phase 1 feasibility study results are expected in March , outlining the initial development plan.

Exploration and development work continues to expand the Perron project and nearby Ontario targets.

Interview Link:

https://www.kereport.com/2026/03/10/amex-exploration-bulk-sample-permit-imminent-phase-1-feasibility-study-coming-in-march-ongoing-development-and-exploration-work-at-the-perron-gold-project-and-ontario-projects/

Listen to the rest of KER’s interviews here.