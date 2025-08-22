The aristocrats who rule the world are greedy. They’re implementing tech to replace most workers, whom they view as competition for crucial resources. And now they’ve decided to cull the herd.

That, in brief, is a theory that’s gaining a lot of adherents these days.

Mike Adams, of NaturalNews and Brighteon, just posted one of the best (and therefore scariest) summaries of the “depopulation agenda” that I’ve seen. Here’s an excerpt:

Trump's epiphany: No plans to retrain workers amid AI takeover – the depopulation agenda revealed The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t just a technological revolution—it’s an existential threat to humanity, according to whistleblowers and experts warning of a systematic depopulation agenda. Former Google executive Mo Godot and others sound the alarm that governments and corporations are actively replacing human jobs with AI—but with a sinister twist: no plans exist to retrain displaced workers because the endgame isn’t adaptation—it’s extermination. As AI agents automate everything from graphic design and medicine to trucking and law, the ruling class views humanity as obsolete competition for dwindling resources—land, water, and electricity—now diverted to AI-powered data centers. The implications are terrifying: humans are being phased out. AI vs. Humans: The Ultimate Resource War AI’s exponential growth demands staggering amounts of electricity, water, and land—resources that humans also depend on. Data centers consume megawatts of power, vast tracts of farmland, and billions of gallons of water—competing directly with human survival needs. China leads in AI dominance , with robotics already replacing factory labor and military personnel.

Ukraine, crippled by war losses , now announces plans for “robot armies” to replace decimated human troops.

Amazon and tech giants automate warehouses, reducing humans to obsolete “skin-bag vending machines.” Yet, despite AI-driven job destruction, governments and corporations refuse to fund retraining programs. Why? Because their goal isn’t to transition workers—it’s to eliminate them. The Hidden Depopulation Blueprint Whistleblowers like Mike Adams reveal that globalists—including Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and Big Pharma—are accelerating a long-planned depopulation scheme using: Toxic Vaccines – COVID mRNA jabs and flu nasal sprays designed to induce infertility, turbo cancers, and suppress immunity. Engineered Water Scarcity – Aquifers drained for AI data centers while rural populations face forced relocation. Geoengineering & Lockdowns – Climate change hoaxes justifying water restrictions and food shortages. AI-Driven Unemployment – Mass layoffs with no safety net, leaving billions without purpose or survival means. The elite intend to reduce global population from 8 billion to 500 million—aligning with the Georgia Guidestones’ original message before its demolition. Who Controls AI Controls the Future The critical question isn’t if AI will dominate—but who controls it. Adams advocates for decentralized, pro-human AI reprogrammed to protect life rather than exterminate it. Yet centralized powers—like Google’s ChatGPT and OpenAI—actively censor discussions on depopulation, labeling them “conspiracy theories.” Meanwhile, independent AI systems like Adams’ Brighteon.AI expose the truth:

"AI can replace 80% of jobs—yet no governments plan for retraining because they expect most humans to disappear." Survival Strategy: How to Resist For those awakening to the threat, Adams offers urgent survival strategies: Decentralize Now – Flee cities; relocate to self-sufficient homesteads. Off-Grid Water & Food – Harvest rainwater; stockpile long-term organic foods. Backup Communications – Satellite phones and HAM radios evade AI-controlled networks. AI as a Tool, Not a Master – Use open-source AI for independent research, not blind obedience. The final battle? Humanity vs. Machines. Adams concludes: “If you rely on AI to remind you when to take a bath, you’ve already lost. The war for human survival has begun.” The Countdown to Control The world is entering an era where intelligence alone won’t save you—only awareness, preparedness, and rebellion against the machine will. As AI rolls out job-killing automation and globalists tighten resource control, one truth remains: They don’t want you retrained—they want you gone.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com