Michael Oliver: A "Big Move" in Silver is Just Beginning
The investment world is littered with the bones of “technical” analysts who made a couple of good calls, basked for a while in the resulting attention, and then went catastrophically cold. You don’t hear much from most of them these days.
One exception to this pattern, at least so far, is Michael Oliver. He’s been using a momentum-based model to predict trends in gold and silver that, over the past five or so years that I’ve been watching him, have been prescient.
And now he’s pounding the table on silver, which is always nice to see. Here’s a video that just dropped (in which he makes the case for a quadruping), followed by some quotes:
Michael Oliver:
Not only has money been moving into gold since 2024 soundly, solidly, it’s now breaking out. Some large, sceptical asset managers are saying, “Hey, I need a little bit more in that monetary metal sector.”
But when you break that spread out, and you’re doing it this month, we’re at levels now that are credibly above that breakout point. It says, “Hey, it’s just beginning.” This relative performance asset shift out of the stock market into monetary metals is only now beginning. So those folks who’ve been telling you that “oh this has gone too far too long” etc etc, they need to look at that chart because it says something totally different.
Silver has been surging versus gold since early this year. It’s really come up sharply on a relative basis. So, it’s been a better place to be net on balance for the year. But now you’re challenging a massive spread breakout base where not only is gold saying “I’m going to break out versus the stock market,’ silver is saying ‘I’m going to break out versus gold.” What a relative place to be.
With the monetary metals now moving into a fresh, massive asset class shift versus the US stock market, silver is also saying the same thing, except "I’m no longer going to be this little dog that follows behind gold. I’m going to outpace gold.”
So if you’re going to shift to monetary metals now and if you’re not in these markets (a lot of people aren’t), I’m suggesting that something big is about to begin. There’s an asset class shift favouring monetary metals but especially silver and it’s starting now.
I had maybe 5-10% in PM in early 2016 until I read Oliver who assured me that the bottom of $1000/oz was in. I had maybe 20% in PM when Oliver assured me that when gold closed solidly above 2000, weekly close above about 2050, that it wouldn't stop until 2500-2700. I increased my silver/silver stock allocations last year when Oliver said silver was going up. I am quite happy to continue with his newsletter that I have been getting for almost 10 years now.
Michael is a one of a kind treasure…