The investment world is littered with the bones of “technical” analysts who made a couple of good calls, basked for a while in the resulting attention, and then went catastrophically cold. You don’t hear much from most of them these days.

One exception to this pattern, at least so far, is Michael Oliver. He’s been using a momentum-based model to predict trends in gold and silver that, over the past five or so years that I’ve been watching him, have been prescient.

And now he’s pounding the table on silver, which is always nice to see. Here’s a video that just dropped (in which he makes the case for a quadruping), followed by some quotes: