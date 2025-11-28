John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jeff jeffspicks.com's avatar
jeff jeffspicks.com
37m

I had maybe 5-10% in PM in early 2016 until I read Oliver who assured me that the bottom of $1000/oz was in. I had maybe 20% in PM when Oliver assured me that when gold closed solidly above 2000, weekly close above about 2050, that it wouldn't stop until 2500-2700. I increased my silver/silver stock allocations last year when Oliver said silver was going up. I am quite happy to continue with his newsletter that I have been getting for almost 10 years now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HAGEN GOCHT's avatar
HAGEN GOCHT
22m

Michael is a one of a kind treasure…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture