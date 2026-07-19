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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
3h

The US theft of Russian foreign-exchange reserves in 2023 marked the beginning of the end of Bretton-Woods and the acknowledgment of the beginning of the multipolar financial world that we currently see evolving in front of our eyes. The "neutral world reserve asset is now gold and the only remaining current question is whether any government is going to be able to "credibly" back their currency with physical gold - because currently no government would be "trusted" to keep its exchange "pledge" under any and all circumstances.

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George Billman's avatar
George Billman
1h

Chinese are certainly buying the dip, big time, as western ETFs sell.

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