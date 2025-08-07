John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward Truant's avatar
Edward Truant
4h

However, there could be some short term head winds to demand:

https://oilprice.com/Alternative-Energy/Solar-Energy/Chinas-Solar-Overbuild-Turns-Into-a-60-Billion-Meltdown.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Randy's avatar
Randy
1h

Silver bug Katusa is partying like it’s 2023. “Green” energy is out of favor, as is plug-in electric cars and their incendiary lithium batteries. Solar panels make sense on the space station, where they point at the sun and generate electricity 24/7/365. But they don’t make sense in first-world countries on Planet Earth, where there is no sunlight 8-12 hours every day and clouds/rain regularly obscure the panels. Not to mention that the right-thinking (but not left-thinking) citizenry are growing weary of forests being cleared and prime farmland being used for solar farms. As tax incentives for rich, virtue-signaling Greenies disappear, massive solar farms will go the way of EVs. (There’s a reason why car companies are switching their production lines back to fuel-burning vehicles.)

Note the “PV Solar Demand” chart above shows demand almost flat from 2023 to 2024 — the exact time it should have been skyrocketing under Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” spending on Green initiatives. Bottom line: Ever-increasing solar demand is NOT the reason to buy silver.

So why buy silver? Two reasons. First, the gold/silver ratio is historically unbalanced. When it reverts to mean, silver will explode. And second — not mentioned in the article — silver is close to replacing platinum in hydrogen fuel cells. Using platinum electrodes, fuel cells are not economically viable. But when silver-alloy electrodes are perfected, fuel cell EVs will replace “plug-in” EVs. Generating power as needed, like a piston engine does, makes much more sense than burdening our over-extended power grid to store oil, gas, or coal power in a half-ton of batteries for moving a vehicle down the road.

So buy silver, but not for the Greenies’ dream of “solar everywhere.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture