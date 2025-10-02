MacroButler just published a great answer to a question many investors are asking. Here’s an excerpt:

‘Risk-free’ is really just Wall Street’s favourite fairy tale…

As Wall Street snuggles up with bedtime stories of Powell the Benevolent, traders are busy fantasizing about more rate cuts under the Christmas tree — plus two more as a New Year’s bonus, with an “81% probability” stamped on the gift tag. The catch? The magic wand’s out of batteries and shaving a few bps off the short end won’t keep the U.S. economy from faceplanting straight into an inflationary mess.

Anyone checking out the four pillars of the Permanent Portfolio since the start of the Jubilee Year would’ve seen quite the spectacle: gold is strutting around like a rockstar, beating the S&P 500 nearly 4-to-1 and leaving Treasuries eating dust—more than 7-to-1! Sure, some will politely point out that, if you ignore the “CP-Lie,” Treasuries have still eked out a nearly 5% gain this year… but compared to gold’s victory lap, that’s like bragging about coming in third at a two-horse race.

Nominal (not ‘CP-Lie’ adjusted) performance of $100 invested in physical gold (blue line); S&P 500 index (red line); Bloomberg US Treasury Index (green line); Bloomberg US Treasury Bill: 1-3 Months Index (purple line) since 31/12/2024.

The recent rebound in the US Treasury index feels like a classic case of Wall Street Pavlov: bankers and talking heads still salivating at the idea that Treasuries are “risk-free,” blissfully ignoring the chaos brewing in the world. Another likely spark? Leveraged bond positions hit an all-time low since 2016, meaning the shorts were primed for a squeeze. So, as the herd rushes in, long-dated Treasury yields could drop (prices rise) … until reality bites and investors finally realize that in a stagflation, Treasuries are about as helpful for preserving wealth as an umbrella in a hurricane.

Anyone who’s actually studied the business cycle knows the drill: after the inflationary boom party—currently raging in the US and soon-to-be “un-developed” Europe—the hangover is looming (i.e. inflationary bust). Enter what history may remember as the ‘Trump Stagflation.’

For those who trust market signals over government propaganda, the stagflation trigger is clear: oil needs to be a lot higher. Yet the YOLO crowd keeps acting like cheap oil is a birthright. Newsflash: oil prices respond to supply shocks, not only demand tantrums. With wars simmering in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, and the self-proclaimed “Peace Maker in Chief” in the Oval Office stirring tensions around Russian supply, it’s not if oil will spike—it’s when.

Higher oil prices have a nasty habit of translating into higher yields—not the lower yields (or higher bond prices) that the dreamers are hoping for. It’s like thinking a chocolate fountain in your office will somehow make your waistline disappear—nice fantasy, terrible math. Every time oil spikes, the bond market remembers it’s not a fairy tale; rising energy costs fuel inflation, which in turn scares investors into demanding higher yields. So while the Wall Street mermaids are singing sweet lullabies about “risk-free” Treasuries, the real world is over there waving a caution sign: in a stagflation fueled by pricey oil, bonds are not your cozy safety blanket—they’re more like a soggy umbrella in a hurricane.