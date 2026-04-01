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Intelligent Due Diligence's avatar
Intelligent Due Diligence
4d

When you combine a fixed extraction profile, zero chemical substitutes, and an inability to build strategic reserves, the price action goes non-linear. Just like the dynamics we track in copper and silver, mainstream linear models will always misprice an inelastic shock.

Fascinating setup. The physical supply constraints of the modern world are showing up everywhere.

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Tony's avatar
Tony
5d

https://annavonreitz.com/moremysteriessolved.pdf

At last, they found it, sleeping in Arctic Permafrost: Helium-3, the elusive

precursor fuel for nuclear fusion technology, a means to create a resource that

can be mined and profited from, something that can be controlled and

exploited via market manipulation, a new source of energy --- but one that

the Cheating Monsters can own and monopolize.

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