Lots of people believe some sort of “currency reset” is coming. But few understand the details.

Macro Butler’s Laurent Lequeu just solved that problem with a great post on what a currency reset is, why it’s imminent, and how it might be implemented. Here’s an excerpt:

Reset in Peace?

The Macro Butler

October 31, 2026

Every fiat currency is a promise. Every promise has an expiry date. History has never once failed to collect.

A currency reset is the moment a monetary system is forced to admit what markets already know: the money in circulation is worth far less than the promises denominated in it.

It is the accounting reconciliation between two ledgers. On one side sit the state’s liabilities: bonds, pensions, deposits, entitlements. On the other side sits the real economy’s capacity to honour them: energy, food, metals, labour, productivity. When the first ledger outgrows the second for long enough, one of them must be marked down. It is never the real economy.

A reset can take several forms, often in combination:

Devaluation . The currency is cut against gold or a reserve currency. Roosevelt in 1934, Nixon in 1971, Argentina in 2002.

Redenomination . Zeros are removed and a new unit is issued. Germany’s Rentenmark in 1923, Brazil’s Real in 1994, Venezuela three times since 2008.

Conversion at a haircut . Savings are exchanged into the new money at a punitive rate. West Germany in 1948, Argentina’s “pesificación” in 2002.

Regime change . The anchor itself is replaced. Gold standard to Bretton Woods in 1944; Bretton Woods to pure fiat in 1971.

Default or restructuring. The state simply stops paying or pays in a currency worth less. Russia 1998, Argentina nine times, Greece 2012.

The common thread is a transfer of wealth. Those who hold claims on money pay. Those who hold things are redenominated and survive. A reset is not a destruction of wealth so much as a violent relocation of it, from creditors to debtors and from savers to owners.

The second common thread is denial. No finance minister has ever announced a reset in advance. The pattern is always the same: “There will be no devaluation,” followed by a long weekend.

Currency resets are not rare accidents. They are the normal ending of fiat experiments, and history offers a long, repetitive catalogue. The table below lists the major episodes, the mechanism used and the trigger behind it.

Read the table from the bottom up and a pattern emerges. Rome clipped coins to pay legions. France printed assignats to fight Europe. America printed Continentals, then Greenbacks, then broke from gold twice. Germany printed to pay reparations, then rebuilt on a new mark. The monetary unit changes, the costume changes, the plot never does.

Three observations matter for investors:

Read the rest of Laurent’s post here.

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