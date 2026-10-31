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Vike's avatar
Vike
3h

"A reset is not a destruction of wealth so much as a violent relocation of it, from creditors to debtors and from savers to owners."

BTW The Holy Bible covers the end of our(worlds)debt based monetary system(s) which takes place in ONE DAY. This is covered in Revelation 18:1-8...

18:1 And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory.

2 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.(Wall Street?)

3 For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.

4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.

5 For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.

6 Reward her even as she rewarded you, and double unto her double according to her works: in the cup which she hath filled fill to her double.

7 How much she hath glorified herself, and lived deliciously, so much torment and sorrow give her: for she saith in her heart, I sit a queen, and am no widow, and shall see no sorrow.

8 Therefore shall her plagues come in one day, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire: for strong is the Lord God who judgeth her.

If one is aware of the current system, once it is dispatched to the nether regions it will allow the bankers to initiate their NEW WORLD ORDER as the old order will be but memories of things past!

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Kenneth Pollinger, Ph.D.'s avatar
Kenneth Pollinger, Ph.D.
3h

John Great post!!! Many thanks. A question, Is GDX, GDXJ, etc., ETFS, considered

to be hard assets aa they are miners with metals under them? OR, dangerous to own if

the reset happens quickly? Ken Pollinger zenpollinger@gmail.com

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