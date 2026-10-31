Lots of people believe some sort of “currency reset” is coming. But few understand the details.
Macro Butler’s Laurent Lequeu just solved that problem with a great post on what a currency reset is, why it’s imminent, and how it might be implemented. Here’s an excerpt:
Reset in Peace?
October 31, 2026
Every fiat currency is a promise. Every promise has an expiry date. History has never once failed to collect.
A currency reset is the moment a monetary system is forced to admit what markets already know: the money in circulation is worth far less than the promises denominated in it.
It is the accounting reconciliation between two ledgers. On one side sit the state’s liabilities: bonds, pensions, deposits, entitlements. On the other side sits the real economy’s capacity to honour them: energy, food, metals, labour, productivity. When the first ledger outgrows the second for long enough, one of them must be marked down. It is never the real economy.
A reset can take several forms, often in combination:
Devaluation. The currency is cut against gold or a reserve currency. Roosevelt in 1934, Nixon in 1971, Argentina in 2002.
Redenomination. Zeros are removed and a new unit is issued. Germany’s Rentenmark in 1923, Brazil’s Real in 1994, Venezuela three times since 2008.
Conversion at a haircut. Savings are exchanged into the new money at a punitive rate. West Germany in 1948, Argentina’s “pesificación” in 2002.
Regime change. The anchor itself is replaced. Gold standard to Bretton Woods in 1944; Bretton Woods to pure fiat in 1971.
Default or restructuring. The state simply stops paying or pays in a currency worth less. Russia 1998, Argentina nine times, Greece 2012.
The common thread is a transfer of wealth. Those who hold claims on money pay. Those who hold things are redenominated and survive. A reset is not a destruction of wealth so much as a violent relocation of it, from creditors to debtors and from savers to owners.
The second common thread is denial. No finance minister has ever announced a reset in advance. The pattern is always the same: “There will be no devaluation,” followed by a long weekend.
Currency resets are not rare accidents. They are the normal ending of fiat experiments, and history offers a long, repetitive catalogue. The table below lists the major episodes, the mechanism used and the trigger behind it.
Read the table from the bottom up and a pattern emerges. Rome clipped coins to pay legions. France printed assignats to fight Europe. America printed Continentals, then Greenbacks, then broke from gold twice. Germany printed to pay reparations, then rebuilt on a new mark. The monetary unit changes, the costume changes, the plot never does.
Three observations matter for investors:
Read the rest of Laurent’s post here.
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"A reset is not a destruction of wealth so much as a violent relocation of it, from creditors to debtors and from savers to owners."
BTW The Holy Bible covers the end of our(worlds)debt based monetary system(s) which takes place in ONE DAY. This is covered in Revelation 18:1-8...
18:1 And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory.
2 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.(Wall Street?)
3 For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.
4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.
5 For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.
6 Reward her even as she rewarded you, and double unto her double according to her works: in the cup which she hath filled fill to her double.
7 How much she hath glorified herself, and lived deliciously, so much torment and sorrow give her: for she saith in her heart, I sit a queen, and am no widow, and shall see no sorrow.
8 Therefore shall her plagues come in one day, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire: for strong is the Lord God who judgeth her.
If one is aware of the current system, once it is dispatched to the nether regions it will allow the bankers to initiate their NEW WORLD ORDER as the old order will be but memories of things past!
John Great post!!! Many thanks. A question, Is GDX, GDXJ, etc., ETFS, considered
to be hard assets aa they are miners with metals under them? OR, dangerous to own if
the reset happens quickly? Ken Pollinger zenpollinger@gmail.com