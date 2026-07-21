Go through this newsletter’s initial (2023) posts, and you’ll notice that a fair number of them focused on the drill results of promising gold/silver explorers. And among those posts, one name stood out for its almost supernaturally consistent numbers, as it outlined a near-surface deposit containing enough easily accessible gold to move the needle for a senior miner.

Investors approved, bidding the stock price up by several hundred percent in a couple of years. Among our Portfolio’s acquisition candidates, this one was the most obvious.

But since then…crickets. Few drill results, no major financings, no strategic partnerships. And a market cap that has drifted along in a good but not exciting range for the past year. Let’s see if we can figure out what’s happening, using a popular analytical tool called the Lassonde Curve. Here’s an overview (edited ruthlessly for brevity) from Mining Explained:

What Is The Lassonde Curve? The Lassonde Curve is a concept popularized by Pierre Lassonde [see below] which illustrates the typical lifecycle of a junior mining company from its inception through to its eventual acquisition. While every project is unique, it provides a useful mental model when investing in Junior Mining Companies. Who is Pierre Lassonde? Pierre Lassonde is a professional engineer and financier whose achievements include serving as the President of Newmont Mining Corp from 2002 thru 2007 as well as being one of the two founders of Franco-Nevada Corporation. The Stages Of The Lassonde Curve

Back to me now: Notice that an explorer’s valuation explodes when it finds enough metal to “confirm the deposit’s potential.” But instead of soaring straight into a glorious multi-billion-dollar future, it enters a new phase in which it has to prove its deposit can become a profitable mine. Is it, in other words, “feasible?”

This takes a long time, during which the speculators who made killings during the discovery phase wander off to greener pastures, while the true believers stick around and watch their formerly thrilling shares meander in a trading range, sometimes for years.

More from Mining Explained:

There Are Three Optimum Windows to Acquire Shares Before or immediately following a major discovery. The trick is knowing what’s an actual discovery versus noise in the crowd.

As feasibility studies are completed and the project has been de-risked but before institutional investors begin piling in. Prices remain depressed following the exit of speculators chasing quick wins but improvements are close at hand.

When construction has been completed, and operations have commenced, but growing pains are not yet over. Impatient investors are taking money off the table early despite potential value remaining. The Two(ish) Most Likely Times For A Major Miner To Purchase A Junior Miner The most likely time for a major to purchase a junior mining company is after Feasibility Studies are complete but before construction is underway. This is the optimum time for a major company to acquire the project for the best value/risk ratio.

The second most likely time for a purchase is as construction is completed/underway but operational excellence still has not been achieved. There is minimal risk but still meat on the bone for the taking.

Now, let’s Apply The Above To Our Biggest (and Most Frustrating) Winner