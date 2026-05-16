A while back, I did an interview with the intriguingly named “Piggo’s Trading Desk.” The hosts, Tony and Derek, turned out to be sharp young guys with an eclectic approach to investing, and we covered what for me was a lot of unfamiliar ground. At the end, they mentioned their favorite stock, an emerging helium play.

I wasn’t even aware that helium was something one could invest in. But fast forward to the present, and Tony and Derek have turned out to be prescient. Yet another pointless Middle-East war has disrupted the industrial gas supply chain, and helium is suddenly a hot sector.

So these guys have some credibility. And when they recently published a “Catastrophe Portfolio,” I checked out the first stock they highlighted. True to form, it’s a company I’ve never heard of that looks like a perfect fit for the energy transition being forced on us by war and AI.

Let’s add it to our Portfolio. Here’s an excerpt from the report: