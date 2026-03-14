I’ve considered and rejected lots of silver miners for our Portfolio over the past few years. But there’s one I never even considered. The reason? It’s been around forever and for most of that time was, as they say in Texas, all hat and no cattle. It had promising properties and big-name investors, and was always a year or two away from top-tier production and profits. But the breakout never came. So I just ignored it.

Then it broke out, posting numbers that made it one of the best-performing miners in the suddenly hot commodities space. By the time this became obvious, the stock was no longer cheap, giving me another reason to ignore it.

But now it’s correcting, which means it might be possible to accomplish two good things: Add it to the Portfolio while illustrating how a low-ball bid works.

Here we go: