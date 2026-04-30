The Fed is about to get a new Chairman (economist Kevin Warsh), and the markets are naturally wondering if this means big changes in monetary policy.

My take is that it obviously means lower interest rates and generally easier money, since that’s what an incoming Fed chair would have to promise President Trump in order to get the job.

For a more sophisticated perspective, here’s a post by Lawrence Lepard, money manager and author of The Big Print: What Happened To America And How Sound Money Will Fix It (note the 5-star rating on Amazon):