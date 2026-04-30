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M C's avatar
M C
9h

Yes, another con job incoming, and Powell stayed on "board" to watch the show first hand

and write a book..+ keep a seat for insider trading tips.

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Ray Noack's avatar
Ray Noack
11h

It is obvious that the only 2 ways to deal with the Government debt is inflate it away or restructure it or a combo .

Yes ZIRP will return and we will forever roll 6 month t-bills to finance it .

Common stocks should do well .

It’s worth noting that Jeffrey Grundlach thinks it is possible they will redeem all long bonds and issue a 1% coupon and he is positioned for such a scenario .

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