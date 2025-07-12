Jesse Colombo’s Bubble Bubble Report produces a lot of high-quality, in-depth reporting on precious metals. His latest digs into silver’s technicals and concludes that the long-anticipated run to $50 and beyond is now underway. Here’s an excerpt:

Silver has officially broken out in a big way, kicking off its bull market. Multiple confirmations I was watching for have now been fulfilled, and silver still has plenty of fuel left in the tank.

Since launching this newsletter last fall, I’ve been consistently bullish on silver, publishing numerous reports outlining the exceptionally strong case for it. While gold soared over the past year, silver lagged behind, repeatedly held back by two major resistance zones — $32 to $33 and $34 to $35 — which stopped multiple breakout attempts and kept it in a prolonged consolidation phase.

That finally changed a month ago when silver decisively broke through these critical levels. Although it paused in recent weeks, I explained this was simply a healthy consolidation before the next big surge. On Friday, that surge finally arrived, marking a true breakout and the official start of silver’s bull market. In this update, I’ll discuss where silver stands now and share what I expect to happen next.

The chart below shows COMEX silver futures, which I follow closely because they tend to respect key $1 increments, often creating clear support and resistance levels. Over the past month, silver has finally broken through the heavy resistance cluster between $32 and $35, a major technical victory underscored by Friday’s powerful 4.42% surge on strong volume that pushed prices right to the doorstep of $39 an ounce. This is a highly positive development signaling that silver’s bull market is just getting underway. With this strong momentum, silver is likely to make a rapid run at $40 next — and then $50 soon after.

In addition to tracking COMEX silver futures, I also closely monitor silver priced in euros. This helps strip out the influence of U.S. dollar fluctuations and often provides a clearer view of the underlying trend. Euro-denominated silver also tends to respect key €1 increments—such as €30, €31, and €32—which often act as support and resistance levels.

Similar to COMEX silver futures, silver priced in euros had struggled with two major resistance zones — €29–€30 and €31–€32. As of Friday, however, it finally surged decisively through both levels, providing strong bullish confirmation and removing one of the last conditions I was waiting for to fully validate that silver’s bull market has truly begun.

