John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill G's avatar
Bill G
5hEdited

New Sherlock Holmes mystery:

The Case of the Furry Mittens at Thor Bridge

If Short Eyes pardons Ghislaine Maxwell, it could send the 10 year sharply over 5 percent.

"Since the time of Mark Twain, we have always cast a jaundiced eye toward politicians. But

it was always our job to pick the best from among them". author unknown

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Petra Kehr's avatar
Petra Kehr
4h

Truely curious if they manage to kick that can once more down the Road.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture