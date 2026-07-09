John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Stiles's avatar
Wayne Stiles
13h

Please comment on Japan's selling off their American bond holdings. (If they are.)

Reply
Share
Gordon Groves's avatar
Gordon Groves
14h

The Yen carry trade will eventually fail to work, impacting the US bond market to the tune of what, I forgot, but around 6 trillion in liquidity?

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Rubino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture