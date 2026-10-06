Remember when the Constitution limited the federal government to specific enumerated powers, and mandated that only gold and silver were money? Of course you don’t, because we’ve long since abandoned those fundamental tenets of a truly free society.

My friend and co-author, James Turk, just published a peer-reviewed article explaining how we went wrong. Here’s an excerpt:

James Turk, 05 October 2026

Abstract

The American Revolution affirmed that sovereignty inheres by nature in each Citizen, and collectively in the People. The Constitution completed a structure in which authority flowed from Citizens to their several State republics, and from the States to a Union holding only delegated powers. 1913 inverted that order. The Sixteenth and Seventeenth Amendments were procedurally valid, but substantively illegitimate. The decisive change needed no amendment: the Federal Reserve Act displaced constitutional money, removing the fiscal discipline natural money imposes unconditionally. A century of evidence confirms a trajectory towards federal autocracy. Restoring constitutional order begins with gold and silver coin, which only statute now prevents.

1 INTRODUCTION

The Citizens of the 13 American colonies that broke from British rule in 1776 did not merely secure their independence. They founded State governments on two principles of natural law, the first application of them in a written constitution.1 Sovereignty inheres in each Citizen and collectively in the People, not the Crown. From that sovereignty flows the second principle: that government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed.

The 1777 Articles of Confederation extended that consent beyond the individual State, as the first compact of America’s independent State republics. The Articles established a Union that derived its authority from the States, each of which derived authority from its Citizens. Throughout this article, ‘Union’ carries that original constitutional sense, and ‘Citizen’ is capitalised to denote the individual in whom sovereignty inheres by nature, as distinct from status conferred by statute.

The Union was the States’ instrument, created by them to act on their behalf within a strictly limited sphere. Later generations, with no lived experience of what those limits prevented, let that understanding fade, and the deliberate reframing that followed the war begun in 1861 hastened that loss. The machinery enforcing the limits survived. What 1913 changed was the machinery itself, making it, not 1861, the operative break.

The 1913 transformation came without a shot fired and without a declaration. A series of constitutional and legislative changes quietly altered America’s founding governmental structure, enabling expansion of the Union’s authority beyond what Citizens had delegated.

I argue that two amendments in 1913, though procedurally valid, were substantively illegitimate because they inverted the natural law principles of sovereignty the Constitution was designed to protect. The decisive change was made by statute: the Federal Reserve Act.2 No amendment conferred the monetary power that statute asserted. That power removed the constraint that natural money had imposed on the Union’s spending, creating the conditions for federal autocracy.

2 THE REVOLUTIONARY RECOGNITION OF SOVEREIGNTY

The American Revolution was not simply a rebellion against colonial rule. What made it revolutionary was a transformation in the very nature of political authority. Before 1776, the dominant political order in the Western world rested on monarchy and aristocracy, with authority flowing from rulers by divine right or hereditary privilege. Drawing on Enlightenment natural law philosophy (Locke, 1689), the founders argued that sovereignty inheres in the People by nature, precedes all government, and cannot be legitimately extinguished by it.

Sovereignty has two interdependent dimensions: the collective right of the People to consent to the form of government under which they live, and each individual’s possession of inalienable rights to life, liberty, and property. The Declaration of Independence (1776) expressed sovereignty with precision: that all men “are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”, and that people have the right “to alter or to abolish” a government that fails to protect their natural and inalienable rights.3 The two dimensions work differently. The collective dimension settles the form of government; the individual dimension fixes the limits that no form of government, however lawfully constituted, can cross. What changed when peace came in 1783 was not the existence of those rights, but the formal end of a power that had denied them.

Inalienable rights belong to persons by virtue of their humanity, independently of what any government enacts or any court upholds. John Locke argued that reason itself reveals them (Locke, 1689, §§4–6). The logic is straightforward: because no person is by nature the ruler of another, authority over any person can arise only from that person’s consent. No government can legitimately extinguish inalienable rights, regardless of what procedures it follows or what majorities it commands. America’s founders did not invent this argument; they applied it, placing Citizens at the foundation of the constitutional order they created.

With the 1783 Treaty of Paris, King George III acknowledged each former colony by name, from New Hampshire to Georgia, “to be free sovereign and Independent States”, relinquishing all claims to their “Government, Propriety, and Territorial Rights”, and binding his “Heirs & Successors”. This acknowledgement came not to a single central government but to the People of each State through their several State governments.

‘Propriety’ then meant ownership, the exclusive right of possession, which the King relinquished (Webster, 1828). Under English common law all land was ultimately held from the Crown, even fee simple, the highest form of private ownership it recognised. Blackstone stated the doctrine: “all the land in the kingdom is supposed to be holden, mediately or immediately, of the king”, and, on Coke’s authority, that “in the law of England we have not properly allodium” (Blackstone, 1766, pp. 59–60).

Thomas Jefferson inverted that presumption. Writing in 1774, he argued that feudal holdings were “exceptions out of the Saxon laws of possession, under which all lands were held in absolute right”, so that those laws remained the groundwork of the common law wherever the feudal exception had not reached. It had not reached America, which “was not conquered by William the Norman, nor its lands surrendered to him, or any of his successors” (Jefferson, 1774).4 Land in America was therefore allodial by nature.

Jefferson’s argument does not rest on Saxon precedent alone. Its premise is natural law: men possess “a right which nature has given to all men, of departing from the country in which chance, not choice, has placed them, of going in quest of new habitations” and of establishing new societies under laws of their own choosing. With their emigration to Britain, the Saxons exercised that right; so did the colonists. Jefferson’s conclusion that occupancy of vacant land alone gives title is also Locke’s (Locke, 1689, §§25–32). Allodial title therefore is not a peculiarity of English legal history, but the form ownership takes when no superior has been interposed between the owner and the land.

On this argument the Revolution did not create allodial title in America; it removed a fiction that had obscured it. The Treaty of Paris severed the feudal chain in law, and the States confirmed by constitution and statute what Jefferson had claimed was true from the beginning. Pennsylvania, by its 1776 constitution and accompanying legislation, and other States in following years, abolished feudal tenures and established allodial title, free of any superior claim including the State’s.5 The feudal lord’s superiority was replaced by the equal rights of neighbours and fellow citizens under the common law. In allodial title the natural sovereignty the Revolution had been fought to achieve found its practical legal expression.

Property, in the understanding the founders applied, extended beyond land. Locke had argued in the Second Treatise of Government that “every man has a property in his own person: this nobody has any right to but himself. The labour of his body, and the work of his hands, we may say, are properly his” (Locke, 1689, §27). James Madison gave this principle its most precise American expression, arguing that a man has property not only in his land and goods but equally in “the free use of his faculties and free choice of the objects on which to employ them” (Madison, 1792). Labour and its fruits were therefore property by natural law, prior to and independent of any government, as fully beyond the reach of a superior’s claim as the land freed by the abolition of feudal tenure.

3 THE CONSTITUTIONAL STRUCTURE OF INDEPENDENT REPUBLICS