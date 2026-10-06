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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
Oct 6

Yep - 1913 and the "Creature From Jekyll Island" (credit to G. Edward Griffin) - the treasonous destruction of the American Republic and its Citizens by the Deep state is initiated. Although, to be fiat, the seeds had been present for decades!

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edward schmidt's avatar
edward schmidt
Oct 7

Ever notice they are calling us a democracy and not a republic. Majority rule brings our death.

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