When the thing you’re selling goes up in price faster than your cost of production, you make lots of money, giving you the ability to improve yourself in crucial ways.

That, in a nutshell, is the happy place in which high-quality gold and silver miners find themselves. Among the things they can do going forward are:

Pay off debt

Increase dividends

Buy back shares

Make accretive acquisitions

Any of the above makes a miner more valuable, which, other things being equal, raises its stock price.

Here’s the Q2 blow-out cash flow story: