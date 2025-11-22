When a gold/silver explorer gains traction, the resulting stock price surge is one of life’s big thrills.

There’s just one problem: When a small company’s shares jump, management is (correctly) tempted to finance the subsequent few years’ development with a massive share sale or other financing.

This, in turn, tends to knock the share price partway back down. That’s one reason for the common advice to sell part of one’s original investment when a stock spikes. Corrections are way less painful when you’re playing with “house money.”

But once the financing is announced and the stock drops, existing investors are left with the following choices: Sell into weakness, hold on the assumption that the damage is done, or buy more because reactive sellers have overdone it.

A quick-and-dirty way to decide is to compare the size of the financing (i.e., the amount of stock dilution it causes) to the drop in market cap post-announcement.

One of our Portfolio stocks is in this situation: