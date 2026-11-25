Investors with a sense of history have been on “catalyst watch” for years now. That is, they assume the Everything Bubble will eventually burst and have been looking for the specific crisis that sets off the dominoes.

Well, this might be that. AI stocks, led by NVIDIA, are tanking…

…and the broader markets are falling in sympathy.

Babies, Bathwater

Now let’s switch gears and acknowledge a couple of things:

Short-term market moves are inherently unpredictable. So we shouldn’t be trying to trade this chaos.

Lots of babies are being thrown out with the bathwater, creating bargains for investors who can maintain perspective.

So instead of obsessing over what the NASDAQ is doing, let’s go micro, by focusing on which of our Portfolio companies are succeeding operationally and/or financially, thus becoming bargains.

This is the first in a series that highlights major announcements and analyzes their impact. Here we go.