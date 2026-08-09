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Dan Stringer's avatar
Dan Stringer
13h

I have to think the endgame for China's currency is to declare it backed by gold at some point, which would be a shock to the USD.

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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
13h

As Luke Groman says: the fedres can save the bond market or it can save the dollar!

Three guesses which course it will pick (first two guesses don’t count).

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