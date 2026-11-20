Even in the midst of this brutal precious metals smackdown, two things are virtually guaranteed:
We are mismanaging the global financial system in ways that can only end with a currency reset.
At some point in the not-too-distant future, we’ll look back on today’s gold price as a screaming bargain.
BUT that doesn’t preclude lower prices in the meantime. So where is this cycle’s bottom?
Let’s consult some unusual stats for an answer:
A New Twist On Seasonality
Biggest Buyers Are Bargain Hunting
Central Banks Just Bought More Gold Than the World’s Jewelry Buyers. Something Big Is Changing.
(24/7 Wall Street) - In the three months ending in September, the world’s central banks added 321.2 metric tons of gold to their reserves. Over the same stretch, shoppers everywhere, from Mumbai wedding markets to mall jewelers in Ohio, bought 312.9 metric tons of gold jewelry. The gap is only about 8.3 tons, but the direction matters. A year earlier, jewelry buyers far outpaced central banks: 376.4 tons against 226.3 tons.
Much of the Damage Has Already Been Done
Senior gold and silver miners have given back a lot of their recent gains. They can fall further from here, but beyond 40%-50%, support should be expected. So view the lower half of this chart as a shopping list.
Miners Are Cheap By This Metric
Silver Is Getting Cheap Relative To Gold
A gold/silver ratio (the number of silver ounces it takes to buy one gold ounce) above 90 usually signals rising precious metals prices. After falling way below that level earlier this year, the ratio is now spiking in the right direction.
Mainstream Money Is Coming Back
Some brand-name investors are buying gold/silver miners:
Mining.com: Paul Tudor Jones’s fund sold all 2.85 million of its Teck shares in the third quarter and piled into silver, a 13F filing shows.
Tudor Investment more than doubled its Hecla stake, lifted its SLV silver ETF holding 39% and took Coeur Mining from 10,945 shares to 446,971.
Crisis = Opportunity
Times like these are why we add to positions gradually. Corrections happen, and when they do, low-ball bids and dollar-cost averaging yield bargains. Put another way, keep doing exactly what you’ve been doing. Buy gradually and opportunistically while ignoring the volatility. It will all work out in the end.
GDX closed Friday at $68.40, about 42% under its high, so it's already at the start of your 40-50% zone. Gold is down roughly 35% from its January record close of $5,419. The miners have fallen more than the metal, which looks cheap. I'm not sure it is, because the price drop isn't the whole story. Costs are.
I took the six big producers' Q3 all-in sustaining costs and raised them 7% for 2027, roughly the pace of the last 29 straight quarters of cost increases. Five of the six hit half their Q3 margin somewhere between $3,170 and $3,320. Gold closed at $3,538. That's a cushion of 6-10%, not 40%.
So the shopping list works if gold holds around here. Another 10% leg down and the higher-cost names stop generating cash beyond capex, and payouts tied to free cash flow shrink with it (Kinross promises shareholders 50% of FCF). The low-cost end is a different animal: Agnico Eagle has $150-300 an ounce more room than the rest.
John
I have followed you since, I don't know, 2004. Love you man but I won't pay for your stuff as I am a Canadian and currently have a hate on for all things American. I believe you are correct, and I already have a rather large position in whatever I need (I will say no more. Keep your head down as will Im and hopefully we will emerge better) Rod