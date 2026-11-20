Even in the midst of this brutal precious metals smackdown, two things are virtually guaranteed:

We are mismanaging the global financial system in ways that can only end with a currency reset.

At some point in the not-too-distant future, we’ll look back on today’s gold price as a screaming bargain.

BUT that doesn’t preclude lower prices in the meantime. So where is this cycle’s bottom?

Let’s consult some unusual stats for an answer:

A New Twist On Seasonality

Biggest Buyers Are Bargain Hunting

Central Banks Just Bought More Gold Than the World’s Jewelry Buyers. Something Big Is Changing. (24/7 Wall Street) - In the three months ending in September, the world’s central banks added 321.2 metric tons of gold to their reserves. Over the same stretch, shoppers everywhere, from Mumbai wedding markets to mall jewelers in Ohio, bought 312.9 metric tons of gold jewelry. The gap is only about 8.3 tons, but the direction matters. A year earlier, jewelry buyers far outpaced central banks: 376.4 tons against 226.3 tons.

Much of the Damage Has Already Been Done

Senior gold and silver miners have given back a lot of their recent gains. They can fall further from here, but beyond 40%-50%, support should be expected. So view the lower half of this chart as a shopping list.

Miners Are Cheap By This Metric

Silver Is Getting Cheap Relative To Gold

A gold/silver ratio (the number of silver ounces it takes to buy one gold ounce) above 90 usually signals rising precious metals prices. After falling way below that level earlier this year, the ratio is now spiking in the right direction.

Mainstream Money Is Coming Back

Some brand-name investors are buying gold/silver miners:

Mining.com: Paul Tudor Jones’s fund sold all 2.85 million of its Teck shares in the third quarter and piled into silver, a 13F filing shows.



Tudor Investment more than doubled its Hecla stake, lifted its SLV silver ETF holding 39% and took Coeur Mining from 10,945 shares to 446,971.

Crisis = Opportunity

Times like these are why we add to positions gradually. Corrections happen, and when they do, low-ball bids and dollar-cost averaging yield bargains. Put another way, keep doing exactly what you’ve been doing. Buy gradually and opportunistically while ignoring the volatility. It will all work out in the end.