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Bruce C.'s avatar
Bruce C.
4hEdited

Hope is the investment strategy behind cryptos and AI.

The old adage to 'never invest in what one doesn't understand' has given way to investing in what "smarter" people are doing. One may not understand the product but if supposedly smarter people than oneself are investing in it then it will probably be profitable, so the thinking goes.

But that's why the old adage.

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Tom Peters's avatar
Tom Peters
4h

Wow, that video was... troubling

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