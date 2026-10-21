John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino’s Substack

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Jerry's avatar
Jerry
6d

AMLP gets everything. No K-1s. No foreign taxes: ~8.00%.

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Nolan112's avatar
Nolan112
6d

Tourmaline Oil is Canada's largest and best run nat gas company. They are building a power plant right now for a data center in Northern Alberta.

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