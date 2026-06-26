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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
5h

So, what is the prediction for SILVER?

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Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
3hEdited

I for one suspect this secular bull market in precious metals is at a very early stage. At some point we can expect to see a collapse of confidence in fiat currencies, including the US$, as governments attempt to debase their way out of debilitating debt loads. The collapse of confidence in increasingly trashy fiat will serve as rocket fuel for tangible assets, particularly financially liquid tangibles (i.e. precious metals).

When it comes to the rising price of gold we haven't seen anything yet. Few if any are imagining in their wildest guesses the peak gold will reach in nominal dollar terms. In real terms gold won't do nearly as well but it will serve its role as a financial safe haven, as it has through human history.

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