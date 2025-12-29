As most of you have noticed, the precious metals space on YouTube is being flooded with AI/human hybrid deep dives into the suddenly crazy-volatile silver market.

Why now? Who are these people? And how are they suddenly able to produce a tsunami of riveting content?

Gold stock analyst Don Durrett just posted an interesting explanation:

Don Durrett - goldstockdata.com @DonDurrett

Okay, let’s discuss Asian Guy, who has been releasing a barrage of silver videos.



Question #1: What is the motivation behind these videos? I can only think of two:



1) Make Money. This one seems obvious, but I think it is misdirection. The next reason has more validity.



2) The government is front-running a shortage. They know it’s coming, so they want to control the outcome. Thus, they are pushing the inevitable, with a plan in place once it occurs.



Why do I think the second reason has more validity? Several reasons.



1) It is extremely well orchestrated. There is significant brainpower behind this.



2) It was meticulously planned. Once the first video arrived, there has been one video after another, as if they expected it to intensify.



3) If the motivation was to make money, I doubt that you would blatantly use information that was difficult to verify. That would get you kicked off YouTube, and derail your objective.



These videos seem to imply that they know YouTube won’t kick them off. Why? Let’s review some of the comments made by Asian Guy.



1) We have been telling you this for months.



Fact check: These videos began this month.



2) The COMEX only has 42M in registered.



Fact check: It had around 115M oz at the beginning of December, plus another 325M in eligible. At best, 42M is a guess, and a lot of that eligible can become registered.



3) The largest banks in the world held a secret meeting before Christmas to prevent the silver price from rising above $75, and his source was at the meeting.



Fact check: I don’t believe you.



4) Samsung just held a meeting and are panicking. My source told me about this meeting and what was said.



Fact check: I don’t believe you.



Back to my thesis, this is a government program. If you wanted to speed up a silver shortage so that you could immediately implement a plan, then you would want to create that shortage on your timeline.



So, using Occam’s Razor, which is the better fit? Someone trying to make money from a silver squeeze, or a government trying to get control of silver inventory?



If you were trying to make money, the facts alone are sufficient. You would not use dubious facts. Plus, the government is notorious at using dubious facts to control a narritive.



Ladies and gentlemen, I give you a history of false flags, all perpetrated to achieve an agenda. This smells of a false flag. It never felt right from the first video I watched.



My first reaction was: “Why is he doing this? Why the focus on silver. This is strange!”



It only took me a conversation with Grok to figure out why it was strange. This is a false flag! Get ready for shortages and then government intervention. Silver will go higher, but then it will get rug-pulled.