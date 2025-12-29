John Rubino's Substack

Richard Marks
21m

All that said. The shortages and deficits have been an emergent reality going on 5 years. Are the futures prices in China false? Are the export bans also false?

I would like those answers.

Michelle Boivin
8mEdited

My personal opinion: I think Asian guy is a "white hat" psyops. (Part of the Q operation) He warned all the retail investors and silver stackers not to panic and sell with this morning's slam-down. He is educating the public for their benefit.

Asian guy has put out a video saying that JP Morgan quietly liquidated the last of their shorts earlier this year, and now has accumulated a huge hoard of physical silver to corner the Western market alongside China cutting off supply.

They're going to reveal the fraud and greed of the big banks (specifically JP Morgan), who will take the blame for eventually blowing up the financial system, despite Trump's "great success" in improving the US economy with his tariffs.

The MSM won't be able to blame Trump for this one!

They've already pointed to the USdebtclock.org as the new sound money financial system that will be replacing this casino. This is a psyops leading up to a Global Financial Reset (for the benefit of people, not the Cabal).

