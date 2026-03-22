Interviews With Soar Financially, Liberty & Finance, Bruce Collins, Pinnacle DigestJohn RubinoMar 22, 20261141Share1141SharePrevious
RUB-A-DUB-DUB-ONE-MAN-IN-A-ZOAR-RUBbLE-!
Can they manipulate the price forever? Yes, they can—but only if there is no structural shortage. And that is exactly the problem.
You cannot manipulate the price of a commodity when demand is consistently higher than supply. In such a situation, higher prices are inevitable—it is only a matter of time.
If you look at history, you will see that whenever a structural shortage appeared, the ability to manipulate the price had to be limited and the price then rose very sharply and quickly.
No one in the world can defeat the law of supply and demand. If supply were greater than demand, then it would indeed be possible to manipulate the price indefinitely. But in the case of a structural deficit, that is impossible.
The price can be manipulated for longer than most people can imagine—but not forever.