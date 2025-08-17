John Rubino's Substack

john galt
1h

Ironically, I began doing just that with a silver stock in Mexico, Vizsla, but with a different mindset. Silver Academy had written about Mexico's move to nationalize their mines. I subscribed to the service thinking they might have an inside to Mexican politics, but was soon disillusioned by their leftist rants and wound up canceling my membership within a week. But, their warning stayed with me so I sold half my position in Vizsla at a nice gain. Since then, Coeur Mining brought out a silver mining company in Mexico for a reported three and a half billion dollars, so perhaps they know more than the denizens of the Silver Academy, and Vizsla has also shot upwards since my sales. The Silver Academy seems to have some worthy advice, but you have to question the goal behind their nationalization warning. Could they be working to drive down Mexican stock prices? Might happen, but then why would Coeur risk their supposed 3.5 billion paid for the silver company?

CURTIS HOVEY
43m

But what are the odds of the government nationalizing the mines at some point? Is there protection from that?

