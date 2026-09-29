We all know that prices are rising. But for those who want to see exactly how things have changed in their lifetimes, Financial Survival Network’s Kerry Lutz just created an app that lets you enter a date and a sector and calculate the damage. Some examples:
For consumer prices generally, it now takes over $11 to buy what $1 bought in the year Kerry was born.
If you’re a lot younger than Kerry (and me) — let’s say you were born in 2000 — it now takes three times as many dollars to buy a house.
And today it takes $16.86 to buy the amount of gold that $1 bought in 2000.
And it’s only getting worse. Find the app here and Kerry’s Substack here.
In '64 I remember a gallon of premium gas was quarter. The melt value of that quarter is now about $11. Will buy more than 2 gallons
Once again this evokes my favorite quote from Keynes:
“Lenin is said to have declared that the best way to destroy the capitalist system was to debauch the currency. By a continuing process of inflation, governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens.
Lenin was certainly right. There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction, and does it in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose.”
I would add that not one man in a million even asks the Fed why an intentional inflation rate of 2% per year is somehow acceptable and even "good". Obviously, that hasn't been the case.