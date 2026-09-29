We all know that prices are rising. But for those who want to see exactly how things have changed in their lifetimes, Financial Survival Network’s Kerry Lutz just created an app that lets you enter a date and a sector and calculate the damage. Some examples:

For consumer prices generally, it now takes over $11 to buy what $1 bought in the year Kerry was born.

If you’re a lot younger than Kerry (and me) — let’s say you were born in 2000 — it now takes three times as many dollars to buy a house.

And today it takes $16.86 to buy the amount of gold that $1 bought in 2000.

And it’s only getting worse. Find the app here and Kerry’s Substack here.