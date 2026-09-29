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HENRI DOUVRY's avatar
HENRI DOUVRY
Sep 29

In '64 I remember a gallon of premium gas was quarter. The melt value of that quarter is now about $11. Will buy more than 2 gallons

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Bruce C.'s avatar
Bruce C.
Oct 1Edited

Once again this evokes my favorite quote from Keynes:

“Lenin is said to have declared that the best way to destroy the capitalist system was to debauch the currency. By a continuing process of inflation, governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens.

Lenin was certainly right. There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction, and does it in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose.”

I would add that not one man in a million even asks the Fed why an intentional inflation rate of 2% per year is somehow acceptable and even "good". Obviously, that hasn't been the case.

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