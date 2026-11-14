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Ray Noack's avatar
Ray Noack
20h

Well all real estate is local .

In the small town of Cambria , Ca ( near Paso Robles , SLO , Hearst Castle ) , building is forbidden as there is no water source other than seasonal creeks and groundwater . So sellers are unwilling to lower prices , even though we are all cash buyers . Nothing sells . It is strange . We have seen some modest price cuts . However , I can “ feel “ a change coming . After all ,not selling has “ carrying costs “ and also lost “ opportunity costs “ , people die , divorce , move .

Also the Ocean front homes are in danger this year due to El Niño.

A “ tell “ is the near constant calls and texts we get from real estate agents . Also almost every “ sale “ somehow fails and the home is back on the market .

John is right …” a storm is coming “ …last line “ The Terminator “.

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Kev's avatar
Kev
20h

I believe it. Just wait for the recession. Sometime next year, I think.

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