The following chart explains today’s “frozen” housing market.

It also guarantees that at least one of three things will happen to restore balance in the sector.

Mortgage interest rates fall to 3%

Household incomes rise by 40%

Home prices fall by 30%

Let’s consider each scenario:

3% Mortgages

Cutting today’s 7% mortgage rates in half would lower monthly payments to a tolerable level for many home buyers.

Is it likely? Well, mortgage rates key off of the yield on 10-year Treasury notes, which in turn key off of inflation expectations. With inflation now running at nearly twice the Fed’s target rate, the 10-year yield has been rising, not falling. So 7% mortgages are vastly more likely than 3% in the coming year.

40% Higher Household Incomes

Incomes, alas, are more likely to fall than rise in the next few years:

Microsoft to reportedly offer buyouts to 60,000 employees in latest cuts (Guardian) - Microsoft announced that it would offer buyouts to 60,000 employees in an effort to reduce costs amid the rising use of artificial intelligence, according to reports, the latest example of how AI is reshaping tech companies and the greater workforce. This is the latest of several trimmings Microsoft has made to its workforce this year. The company announced in April that it was offering voluntary retirement to about 7% of its US workforce, which consisted of about 125,000 employees at the time. Its global workforce is made up of about 223,000 workers globally. Some of Microsoft’s most recognizable divisions – including Xbox, Windows and Copilot, its AI tool – will be participating in the offer, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Employees in certain divisions, including in cybersecurity, datacenters and marketing, would not be eligible for the offer, it said. Multiple tech companies have announced layoffs due to the rise of AI and increased investment in the technology this year. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced plans in April to cut 10% of its personnel, or about 8,000 employees, to boost efficiency. Amazon has made several cuts to its workforce, most recently in its retail division. And in June, Oracle shed its workforce by nearly 13%, cutting 21,000 jobs, as a result of AI.

30% Lower Home Prices

Now for a feasible number. A 30% drop would bring home prices more or less into line with the incomes required to buy them.

And there’s historical precedent for this kind of decline: During the previous decade’s housing bust, the Case-Shiller home price index fell by 27%.

But as with everything else in this inflationary decade, home prices are now at levels that make a 30% cut hard to imagine. On a $500,000 house (typical in today’s middle-class neighborhoods), 30% equals $150,000 off the asking price, something for which today’s sellers are not prepared.

Getting from here to there will feel like a crisis. But it might happen surprisingly fast. Consider Bitcoin this year and NVIDIA this month:

Whether what’s coming is good or bad depends on whether you’re a buyer or a seller. So, useful aphorisms for each:

Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet — Jean‑Jacques Rousseau

He who panics first, panics best — anonymous