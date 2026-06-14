Lots of explorers are providing optimistic guidance on ounces in the ground and the cash flow those ounces will generate when mined and sold.

But few, if any, are releasing numbers like the following. We’re talking near-tier-1 gold and silver deposits, a multi-decade mine life, and strong recent drill results yet to be included in technical reports. Toss in a safe jurisdiction, a billionaire backer, and a stock that corrected by 50% in the past month’s carnage, and the result is definitely worth a look: