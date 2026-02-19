Picture the perfect precious metals miner, and it’s probably something like: “Rising production and well-controlled costs in a gold/silver bull market.”

Most of today’s miners — though they’re doing well — don’t fit the above profile due to stagnant production and/or rising costs. But a handful have managed to get everything right, and their earnings reports now read like investor fantasy fiction.

Our Portfolio has a few such companies, and one just released spectacular Q4 numbers. Here are the highlights: